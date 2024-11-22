Worker dies under a heap of cotton

Khammam: A migrant labourer died, reportedly of asphyxiation, at a private ginning mill at Goll thanda in Tirumalayapalem mandal of Khammam district. Madhav Satwaji (20) of Maharashtra had been working at Sri Bhagyalakshi Ginning Mill at the thanda for the last few months. Unable to bear the extreme cold, Madhav slept in a heap of cotton at the mills’ warehouse on Tuesday night.

In deep sleep, Madhav got stuck in the cotton heap. As cotton bales arrived at the mill early on Thursday, the workers, with the help of a dozer, dumped the bales at the same place where Madhav was sleeping, leading to his death due to suffocation.