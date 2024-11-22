  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Worker dies under a heap of cotton

Worker dies under a heap of cotton
x
Highlights

A migrant labourer died, reportedly of asphyxiation, at a private ginning mill at Goll thanda in Tirumalayapalem mandal of Khammam district. Madhav Satwaji (20) of Maharashtra had been working at Sri Bhagyalakshi Ginning Mill at the thanda for the last few months.

Khammam: A migrant labourer died, reportedly of asphyxiation, at a private ginning mill at Goll thanda in Tirumalayapalem mandal of Khammam district. Madhav Satwaji (20) of Maharashtra had been working at Sri Bhagyalakshi Ginning Mill at the thanda for the last few months. Unable to bear the extreme cold, Madhav slept in a heap of cotton at the mills’ warehouse on Tuesday night.

In deep sleep, Madhav got stuck in the cotton heap. As cotton bales arrived at the mill early on Thursday, the workers, with the help of a dozer, dumped the bales at the same place where Madhav was sleeping, leading to his death due to suffocation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick