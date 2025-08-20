  • Menu
World Photography Day celebrated

Gadwal: The World Photography Day was celebrated in Aiza town here on Tuesday during which leaders of the All-Party Committee that included Nagaradoddi Venkata Ramulu, Dandora Anjaneyulu, and Pulikal Bheemanna paid floral tributes to the portrait of Louis Daguerre, the inventor of photography.

Speaking on the occasion, the guests said photography plays a vital role in everyone’s life, as it preserves sweet memories for the future. They noted that photography helps individuals and society capture invaluable moments forever. They also emphasised that photographers, by enhancing their skills, could gain national and international recognition. They further suggested that efforts should be made to bring to the notice of the government the need for a special building for photographers.

Senior photographers Ramakrishna, Bhasha, Mallikarjun, former president Govindu Naidu, former vice-president Nagaraju Gowdu, and others participated in the event.

