Live
- Launch Your Digital Asset Fund With Confidence: A Strategic Guide by CV5 Capital
- Vikram Solar: The Growth Story Behind Its Share Price on the NSE
- RBI imposes monetary penalty on HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance
- Harassment Allegations Rock Rangaraya Medical College; Four Suspended
- Telangana Para-Athletes Association Hails Gold Medal Winners at Indian Open in Bengaluru
- Arunachal Guv bats for enhanced marketing of SHG-made products
- Jogulamba Gadwal Health Department Launches District-Wide Awareness Campaign on Seasonal Diseases and Family Planning
- Gadwal SP Conducts Surprise Visit, Orders Timely Action on SC/ST and Dowry Cases
- Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Rallies BRS Cadre in Maldakal Ahead of Local Body Polls
- World Population Day 2025 Observed with Awareness Rally in Jogulamba Gadwal
World Population Day 2025 Observed with Awareness Rally in Jogulamba Gadwal
Gadwal: On the occasion of World Population Day, the District Medical and Health Department of Jogulamba Gadwal conducted a grand awareness rally on...
Gadwal: On the occasion of World Population Day, the District Medical and Health Department of Jogulamba Gadwal conducted a grand awareness rally on July 11, 2025, with participation from various health officials, frontline workers, and community health activists.
Inauguration of the Rally
The rally was flagged off by the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr. S.K. Siddappa, who emphasized the importance of educating people about population-related challenges and health issues. The rally was organized under the supervision of MHN Program Officer Dr. Prasoon Rani Meda, and saw active participation from:
District Program Officers: Dr. J. Sandhya Kiranmai, Dr. G. Raju, and Dr. Rizwana Tanveer
Medical department staff and ASHA workers from various PHCs and sub-centers
DM&HO's Address and Historical Background
In his speech, Dr. Siddappa explained that World Population Day is observed globally on July 11 each year, marking the day in 1987 when the world's population reached 5 billion. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) decided to commemorate this day to raise awareness about population growth and its implications. In 1989, the day was officially recognized as World Population Day.
Purpose and Focus of the Day
The core objective of World Population Day is to raise awareness about the challenges of rapid population growth, such as:
Scarcity of natural resources
Environmental degradation
Societal and economic challenges
Key Themes for 2025
Each year, a central theme is announced. For 2025, the focus is on:
1. Youth Empowerment
2. Safe Childbirth and Maternal-Child Health
3. Accessibility to Family Planning Methods
4. Population–Resource Balance
5. Gender Equality
India's Significance
India, now the most populous country in the world, surpassed China in 2023. Key data points include:
An average of 4 births per second
Nearly 65% of the population is youth, offering a demographic dividend opportunity
If not supported with jobs, education, and health, this can become a burden
Projected 2025 Population Statistics
Global population: Approx. 8.2 billion
Indian population: Approx. 1.44 billion
Though rural population growth is stabilizing, mass migration to urban areas continues. Meanwhile, both youth and elderly populations are rising simultaneously, a phenomenon known as the "Ageing Population" trend.
Key Awareness Areas for the Public
The following topics were emphasized during the rally and related awareness programs:
Family Planning Methods: Safe birth control practices, counseling, awareness camps
Safe Motherhood: Maternal and child health centers, prenatal and postnatal care
Basic Resources: Access to clean drinking water, food, healthcare, and education
Youth’s Role in Society: Employment and entrepreneurship opportunities
Environmental Protection: Promoting sustainable development as growing population increases resource usage
Celebration Methods Suggested
To maximize outreach, various engagement methods were recommended:
Schools & Colleges: Organize debates, rallies, awareness talks
Social Media: Share short videos, posters, slogans, and quizzes
NGOs & Government Departments: Conduct free medical camps and awareness sessions
Notable Slogans Highlighted
“Welfare for Every Family – Health for Every Home.”
“Resources Are Limited – Our Responsibility Is Infinite!”
“It’s Not About Numbers – It’s About Balance.”
Dr. Siddappa concluded by saying that World Population Day 2025 is not just about numbers, but about quality of life, balanced resource distribution, and human development. He encouraged everyone to be a part of the change and reminded that even a small step can lead to a significant impact on the future of the nation and the planet.