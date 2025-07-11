World Population Day 2025 Observed with Awareness Rally in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: On the occasion of World Population Day, the District Medical and Health Department of Jogulamba Gadwal conducted a grand awareness rally on July 11, 2025, with participation from various health officials, frontline workers, and community health activists.

Inauguration of the Rally

The rally was flagged off by the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr. S.K. Siddappa, who emphasized the importance of educating people about population-related challenges and health issues. The rally was organized under the supervision of MHN Program Officer Dr. Prasoon Rani Meda, and saw active participation from:

District Program Officers: Dr. J. Sandhya Kiranmai, Dr. G. Raju, and Dr. Rizwana Tanveer

Medical department staff and ASHA workers from various PHCs and sub-centers

DM&HO's Address and Historical Background

In his speech, Dr. Siddappa explained that World Population Day is observed globally on July 11 each year, marking the day in 1987 when the world's population reached 5 billion. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) decided to commemorate this day to raise awareness about population growth and its implications. In 1989, the day was officially recognized as World Population Day.

Purpose and Focus of the Day

The core objective of World Population Day is to raise awareness about the challenges of rapid population growth, such as:

Scarcity of natural resources

Environmental degradation

Societal and economic challenges

Key Themes for 2025

Each year, a central theme is announced. For 2025, the focus is on:

1. Youth Empowerment

2. Safe Childbirth and Maternal-Child Health

3. Accessibility to Family Planning Methods

4. Population–Resource Balance

5. Gender Equality

India's Significance

India, now the most populous country in the world, surpassed China in 2023. Key data points include:

An average of 4 births per second

Nearly 65% of the population is youth, offering a demographic dividend opportunity

If not supported with jobs, education, and health, this can become a burden

Projected 2025 Population Statistics

Global population: Approx. 8.2 billion

Indian population: Approx. 1.44 billion

Though rural population growth is stabilizing, mass migration to urban areas continues. Meanwhile, both youth and elderly populations are rising simultaneously, a phenomenon known as the "Ageing Population" trend.

Key Awareness Areas for the Public

The following topics were emphasized during the rally and related awareness programs:

Family Planning Methods: Safe birth control practices, counseling, awareness camps

Safe Motherhood: Maternal and child health centers, prenatal and postnatal care

Basic Resources: Access to clean drinking water, food, healthcare, and education

Youth’s Role in Society: Employment and entrepreneurship opportunities

Environmental Protection: Promoting sustainable development as growing population increases resource usage

Celebration Methods Suggested

To maximize outreach, various engagement methods were recommended:

Schools & Colleges: Organize debates, rallies, awareness talks

Social Media: Share short videos, posters, slogans, and quizzes

NGOs & Government Departments: Conduct free medical camps and awareness sessions

Notable Slogans Highlighted

“Welfare for Every Family – Health for Every Home.”

“Resources Are Limited – Our Responsibility Is Infinite!”

“It’s Not About Numbers – It’s About Balance.”

Dr. Siddappa concluded by saying that World Population Day 2025 is not just about numbers, but about quality of life, balanced resource distribution, and human development. He encouraged everyone to be a part of the change and reminded that even a small step can lead to a significant impact on the future of the nation and the planet.