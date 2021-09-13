Yadadri-Bhongir: Funds crunch turns sarpanch a painter

Gundala (Yadadri-Bhongir): The Sarpanch of Pedda Padishala village in Gundala mandal in the district, Ravula Mallesh, on Sunday turned a painter due to delay in sanctioning of funds for the completion of Rythu Vedika building in the village.

Similar to all villages in the State, Rythu Vedika with an estimated cost of Rs 22 lakhs was sanctioned to Pedda Padishala village. Works began with the sanctioned amount of Rs 14 lakh but remaining Rs 8 lakh was not sanctioned by the authorities concerned.

It is learnt that a loan of Rs 8 lakh was taken from the private money lenders to complete the works in the building on directions from the officials concerned. Soon the officials directed the sarpanch to begin the painting works on the building. Mallesh who visited the painters for quotation, learnt that he needed to pay 30,000 to the painters.

Worried about the earlier debt of Rs 8 lakh, the sarpanch decided to paint the building by himself and began to do so. The video of sarpanch painting the building went viral on social media and netizens began blaming the officials for not clearing the debts of the building. The viewers also poured in appreciations to the sarpanch for his commitment towards the work.