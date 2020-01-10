Yadadri-Bhongir: RTC told to continue mid-day bus services to Hazipur

Bommalaramaram (Yadadri-Bhongir): Sarpanch Tirumala Venkatesh Goud of Hazipur village of Bommalaramaram mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district met the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat at his chambers in Hyderabad on Friday and appealed him to take initiation to continue the RTC bus service from the village keeping in view of incidents that took place in the village.

It can be recalled that the village came into news after the alleged rape and murders of minor girls by accused Srinivas Reddy.

Responding to Hazipur Sarpanch's plea, the CP immediately contacted the RTC officials concerned and directed them to continue the midday bus service for the convenience of villagers and for safety of girls and women.

