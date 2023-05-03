Yadadri: Lakshmi Narasimha Jayantyutsavam begins

Yadadri: Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Jayantyutsavam started with grandeur in Yadagirigutta. The temple authorities made all arrangements for the three-day celebrations till Thursday. On Tuesday at 9.30 am, the festivities started with Swastivachanam, Vishwaksena Puja and Punyahavachanam. Priests and officials participated in these programmes.

As a part of the Jayantyutsavaalu, at 6 pm, Ankurarpana, Rutvigvaranam and Havanam were performed and Paravasudeva Alankara Seva was organised on the Garuda Vahanam. Sudarshan Narasimhahoman, Nitya and Shwata Thiru Kalyanotsavam are temporarily suspended from the May 2 to May 4.

On the occasion of the festivities, a yagashala was arranged in the Prakara Mandapam outside the North Rajagopuram in the main temple. On May 3, at 9 am, Swami will be taken out through Tiru Mada streets as part of Kaliya Marthana Alankara Seva and Nithya Moola Mantra Havanam. At 10:30 am, Laksha Pusparchana will be held. At 6 pm, there will be a decoration of Rama avatar on the Hanuman vahanam and Nrisimha Moolamantra Havanam. Mulamastri havanam will be held on May at 7 am, Sahasra Kalasabhishekam after Purnahuti from 9 am to 9.30 am.