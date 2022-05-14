Yadadri: Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Jayanthi celebrations begin

Yadadri: The priests of Yadadri temple inaugurated the Swami's Jayanthi celebrations on Friday as per Pancharatra Agama Shastra.

A special puja was performed on the occasion of Swamy's Jayanthi, being conducted after six years.

As part of celebrations, Swastivachanam, Vishwaksena Puja, Punyahavachanam ceremonies and Laksha Kunkumarchana were performed.

Afterwards, the Seva of Swamy's Thiruvenkatapati was conducted in Mada streets of shrine.

In the evening, Ankurapana and Havanam were performed and Swamy was adorned as Para Vasu Deva and a procession of Swamy on Garuda vehicle was conducted in the temple streets.Swamy's Jayanthi celebrations also started at the associated temple, Patagutta Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Temple EO Geeta Reddy, hereditary trustee B. Narsimhamoorthy, main priests, assistants to main priests, other priests and officials participated in the ceremonies.