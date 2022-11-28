Yadadri power plant's 2 units to function from Dec 2023

Hyderabad: The Yadadri ultra mega thermal power plant with 4,000 megawatt installed capacity will be commissioned in 2023. Two units of the thermal project will start generating power from December 2023 and the remaining units will be operational in June 2024. The power plant will supply power to Hyderabad and also meet the growing energy needs of the state capital.

This was announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during his day-long visit to the project to review the progress of the works on Monday. TRANSCO and GENCO CMD D Prabhakar Rao informed the CM that the construction of the power plant has been delayed for more than a year and a half due to the corona pandemic.

KCR said that in the interest of the welfare of the farmers and Telangana people, the Yadadri Thermal Power Project was taken up as a state public sector project despite pressure from private corporates. He asked officials to complete the works at the earliest.

KCR instructed the officials to take measures to ensure that the plant would have coal reserves required for the operation of the plant for at least 30 days. They were also told to make necessary arrangements for power connectivity from Yadadri plant to all areas, including Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister ordered the construction of a magnificent township to be useful for approximately 10,000 employees working in the power plant. He said the quarters for the staff should be constructed with all infrastructural facilities. He said the government would acquire 200 acres to meet the future requirements of providing accommodation to staff as solar power plants would also come up at Yadadri.

He said 50 acres of the acquired land will be allocated for sports complex, supermarket, commercial complex, club house, hospital, school, auditorium and multiplex. KCR directed Secretary Smita Sabharwal to immediately sanction 7-kilometre 4-lane CC roads from the Damaracharla Highway to Veerlapalem Power Plant.

He further asked them to coordinate with the Railway Ministry for construction of ROB at railway crossing and expansion of the Damacharla railway station. At the same time, he asked the Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy to coordinate with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and solve the pending issues of farmers who gave land for the power project.