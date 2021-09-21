Yadadri: Pregnant woman dies as doctors leave cotton inside after C-section

A woman died due to the negligence of the doctors who left a cotton wad inside the woman's body when she underwent C-section last year. The incident took place at KK Hospital in Yadadri Bhongir.



Later, the woman suffered from stomach ache which worsened recently and she was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors after the tests found a cotton wad inside the woman's body which was left after the surgery. The woman who was six months pregnant died while undergoing treatment.



The doctors said that the intestine of the woman was damaged due to the cotton wad. Following the incident, the family of the woman staged a protest in front of the hospital in Yadadri where the woman delivered the baby last year.



The police rushed to the spot and took up the investigation.

