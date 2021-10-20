Yadadri reopens on March 28

♦ Mahakumbha Samprokshanam on first day

♦TS govt to perform Mahasudharshana Homam

♦ KCR family to donate 1.16 kg gold to the deity

♦ Malla Reddy, Nagarkurnool MLA Janardhan Reddy to offer 2 kg gold as donation

♦ Govt to develop undergroud stormwater drainage system

♦ Hi-tech RTC bus station to come up at a cost of 6.90 cr

♦ International convention centre planned near Baswapur reservoir

Yadadri: The 'Mahakumbha Samprokshanam' of the famous Lord Narasimha Swami temple in the temple town of Yadadri would be conducted on a grand scale on March 28 in the presence of pontiffs from across the country. The State government would also invite important Hindu spiritual personalities from various countries across the globe. Before the grand reopening of the renovated and reconstructed temple, the government would perform Mahasudharshana Homam on the temple premises.

'Ankurarpana' would be held on March 21. Sri Sri Tridandi China Jeeyar Swami would oversee all the arrangements and the conduct of the rituals.



Briefing the media after his visit to the temple and reviewing the progress of the works, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said, "The Mahakumbha Samprokshnam of the temple would be a historical spiritual event in the history of Telangana."

KCR said all the VIPs like President of India, Prime Minister and other noted personalities are likely to participate in the programme. To conduct the homam, at least 6,000 Rithwiks and another 3,000 assistants would be invited from across the country. The Mahasudarshna Homam would be performed in the ashram of Jeeyar Swamy and after that on March 21, he would join the rituals at the temple. All rituals would be performed under his direct supervision.

To elevate the temple on international standards, the Chief Minister said it was also decided to install Swarna Tapadam (gold coating) on Vimana Gopuram of the temple. Since it required 125 kgs of gold, the CM announced that apart from the gold donations, the government would buy whatever quantity of gold that was required from the RBI.

The Chief Minister announced a donation of 1.16 kg gold from his family.

State Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and Nagarkurnool MLA S Janardhan Reddy will donate 2 kg of gold each. The CM requested panchayats to perform puja of Lord Narasimha before offering donations.

Explaining the infrastructure development in the temple town aiming to promote it as a world class spiritual centre, KCR said a separate underground storm water drainage system would be developed. A hi-tech RTC bus station at a cost of Rs 6.90 crore would also be constructed in the town. Steps are being taken to develop audio system to create divine and spiritual ambience around the temple premises round the clock. As many as 250 special cottages would also be developed with donations. Each cottage would cost Rs 2 crore, he added.

On the lines of famous Brindavan gardens in Mysore, an international convention centre would be developed near Baswapur reservoir in the temple town.

The centre would offer various recreation facilities, including destination marriages, etc, the CM said, adding that the government was also receiving requests from Hindu organisations to donate lands for the establishment of a university and Vedic school in Yadadri.







