Yadadri roads restored on a war footing

Yadadri temple and R&B officials on Thursday carried out repairs as the Yadadri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple became chaotic due to heavy rains.

Yadadri: Yadadri temple and R&B officials on Thursday carried out repairs as the Yadadri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple became chaotic due to heavy rains. The Third Ghat Road on the way to the Presidential Suite which was submerged in the rain was restored by R&B officials. The rundown road was completely dug and the new road was paved with soil. With this, the vehicles are going through that road as usual.

Similarly, the temple authorities removed the water that had entered the Queue Complex on the hill. The collapsed cool pandals were completely removed. New pandals are yet to be arranged. The first ghat road was cleared of mud and repaired to move the buses to go up the hill. Traffic police completely drained out the rainwater that had accumulated on the Yadadri ring road.

