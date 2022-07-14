Yadadri shrine wears deserted look as rains keep off devotees

Yadadri: Devotees to Yadadri Sri Laxmi Narasimhaswamy's shrine have reduced drastically due to incessant rains for the last three days.

The surroundings of the temple and the queue lines wore dull look as rains continue to pound the State on Wednesday. The footfall at the temple decreased significantly.

The officials said that devotees are not coming to the temple due to rains and Ashada Masam.

Along with the twin cities, the devotees from other places could not come due to heavy rains in various areas. As per the sources, only 5,000 and 7,000 devotees visited the shrine.

Officials informed that temple earned an income of Rs7.15lakn from different resources.