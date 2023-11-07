Yadadri Temple announces special arrangements for Karthika Masam

Live
- Mizoram Assembly polls: Over 50% voter turnout recorded till 1 p.m.
- 9% population has above Rs 50,000 monthly income in Bihar: Economic survey
- Delhi CM announces Diwali bonus for non-gazetted employees, daily-wagers of MCD
- PL Technical Research: BUY AB CAPITAL - TECHNICAL PICK
- Assam: Two suspected dacoits killed in police encounter
- A month into war, Netanyahu says Israel will have an ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely
- IBM partners AWS to launch new Innovation Lab in India
- Daily Forex Rates (07-11-2023)
- K'taka CM takes dig at BJP's drought study tour, says it should approach Centre and get relief for state
- Cong govt in Karnataka "as good as dead", charges BJP veteran Yediyurappa
In a statement on Monday, the Executive Officer (EO) of Yadadri Temple, Gita Reddy, unveiled a comprehensive plan to cater to devotees and facilitate the observance of pujas and vratas during the auspicious Kartika masam
Yadadri: In a statement on Monday, the Executive Officer (EO) of Yadadri Temple, Gita Reddy, unveiled a comprehensive plan to cater to devotees and facilitate the observance of pujas and vratas during the auspicious Kartika masam. This holy occasion is set to be celebrated at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy shrine, spanning from November 14 to December 12.
In the statement, Gita emphasised the significance of Kartika masam, a sacred month dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. “As a result, Yadadri witnesses a substantial influx of devotees who embark on pilgrimages to engage in time-honoured rituals, notably the SatyanarayanVratas in the divine presence of Sri Swami,” she said.
