Yadadri Temple announces special arrangements for Karthika Masam

Yadadri: In a statement on Monday, the Executive Officer (EO) of Yadadri Temple, Gita Reddy, unveiled a comprehensive plan to cater to devotees and facilitate the observance of pujas and vratas during the auspicious Kartika masam. This holy occasion is set to be celebrated at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy shrine, spanning from November 14 to December 12.

In the statement, Gita emphasised the significance of Kartika masam, a sacred month dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. “As a result, Yadadri witnesses a substantial influx of devotees who embark on pilgrimages to engage in time-honoured rituals, notably the SatyanarayanVratas in the divine presence of Sri Swami,” she said.