Just In
Yadadri temple preps for ‘Mukkoti’
Yadadri: The temple of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy is all set to host the celebration of Vaikuntha Ekadashi (Mukkoti Ekadashi) on Saturday. In this regard, authorities are making necessary arrangements for the darshan event at the North Maha Rajagopuram of the temple.
Iron grills are being fixed in the main streets of the temple in anticipation of large number of devotees expected to visit. Moreover, authorities are preparing to hold the six-day ‘Adhyayana Ustavalu of Swami’ from December 23 to 28. In a statement to the media, Temple EO Ramakrishna Rao said, “At 6.42 am Sri Swami will give darshan to the devotees as Vaikunthanath through Uttara Rajagopuram. In this regard, we are completing the arrangements in the presence of the Hereditary Trustee of the temple, B Narsimhamurthy, the head priests and the temple officials.
Due to the ‘Adhyayana Ustavalu’ we are cancelling the services of Nitya, Shashwatha Kalyanam, Sudarshana Narasimha Homam, Brahmotsavam and Jodu services.”