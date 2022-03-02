Yadagirigutta: Fire breaks out at building, no casualty

Yadagirigutta: Fire broke in the south of the temple city, adjacent to the Chakali Gidde in Yadagirigutta town on Wednesday.

The fierce fires spread all of sudden and the smoke engulfed the building. This caused panic among the local people.

As the grass and trees dried up, the fire spread rapidly and reached the under-construction the YTDA office located in the temple town.

Staff of the YTDA office alerted the fire brigade and tried to extinguish the fire by using available water to prevent the fire from reaching the YTDA office.

Firefighters arrived and put out the blaze. Forest divisional officer (FDO) Ashok said there was no loss of property and casualty.

He said the fire reportedly spread due to burning the garbage in the differently-bled persons' colony in Yadagirigutta.