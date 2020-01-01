Trending :
Yadagirigutta: Narendra Modi is a threat to Indian Parliamentary system, says CPI Narayana

Communist Party of India national secretary Narayana stated that there was no threat to parliamentary system neither from the foreign countries nor...

Yadagirigutta: Communist Party of India national secretary Narayana stated that there was no threat to parliamentary system neither from the foreign countries nor from the people from opposition parties, but from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the media in Yadagirigutta on Wednesday, he said the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act will lead to religious discrimination and incite people towards communal violence.

It is unfair to extend the issue of Assam to the entire country, he opined. He advised the government to better to identify the intruders by verifying voter lists, Aadhaar cards and by other means instead of implementing the CAA all over the country.

"Modi wants to develop solid vote bank for his political future by drawing lines between the religions," he said, adding the party leaders felt happy when TRS opposed CAA in Parliament, but were disappointment over Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's silence over National Register of Citizens.

"The Chief Minister has to prove his sanctity by saying no to NRC akin to West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh and by participating in national-level protest against the Central government on January 8," he demanded.

Party district secretary Godha Sri Ramulu, party women wing leader Jangamma, BC leader K Krishna and others attended the press meet.

