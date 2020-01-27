Top
Yadagirigutta: Winning independent candidate refutes her kidnap rumors

Yadagirigutta: Winning independent candidate refutes her kidnap rumors
Yadagirigutta municipality Ward 4 winning independent candidate Vijayalaxmi condemned the rumors of her kidnap and in this connection, she released a video to the media on Sunday.

Yadagirigutta: Yadagirigutta municipality Ward 4 winning independent candidate Vijayalaxmi condemned the rumors of her kidnap and in this connection, she released a video to the media on Sunday.

In her video message, Vijayalaxmi stated that no one has kidnapped her and informed that she was in Congress camp with her own will. She confirmed that she will support Congress in the election of chairperson and vice-chairperson posts to be held on Monday. She thanked the Congress and the CPI party leaders who supported her in her victory. She assured to render valuable services to the people of her ward.

Meanwhile, the Congress is all set to grab the chairperson post of Yadagirigutta municipality with the support of two independents. The police imposed Section 144 in Yadagirigutta ahead of elections to chairperson, vice-chairperson and other members to the municipality.

