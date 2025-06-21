Yoga – A Timeless Indian Tradition Promoting Holistic Well-being

Gadwal: Yoga is not merely a form of exercise, but a comprehensive discipline encompassing physical, mental, and spiritual practices, said Pacharla Thimmareddy, Headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School, Medikonda. He emphasized that Yoga originated in India and has been practiced for thousands of years, forming a vital part of the country’s ancient heritage.

In celebration of International Yoga Day, a special yoga session was organized today on the school premises under the supervision of Physical Director Jagadeesh. During the event, students were trained in performing various yoga asanas (postures).

Speaking on the occasion, Headmaster Thimmareddy stated that yoga is a holistic way of life that unites the body, mind, and soul. He explained the numerous health benefits of practicing yoga regularly, such as:

Enhancing muscle strength, flexibility, coordination, and balance

Improving digestion and blood circulation

Boosting the immune system

Reducing stress, anxiety, and depression

Sharpening concentration and memory

Promoting mental peace and emotional stability

He further encouraged students and teachers to make yoga a part of their daily routine for a healthier and more focused life.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from both students and the teaching staff, making it a memorable and inspiring celebration of International Yoga Day at the school.