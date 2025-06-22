Yoga essential to combat stress: Collector

Wanaparthy: “Changing Lifestyles and work-related stress are leading to various health problems, and to prevent these, everyone should incorporate yoga into their daily routine,” suggested district collector Adarsh Surabhi. On Saturday, he participated in a yoga programme organised by the AYUSH department at the Marrikunta Tribal Welfare School.

The Collector, officials, and students participated in yoga session led by District Yoga General Secretary Suguna.

On this occasion, the Collector stated that in today’s mechanical lifestyle, people are prone to many health issues. “Practicing yoga daily can help overcome these and lead to a healthy life. He emphasized that yoga was an integral part of life for our ancestors in ancient India.

He explained that June 21 was chosen for Yoga Day because it is the longest day of the year in terms of sunlight. “Daily yoga,” he said, “not only improves physical health but also promotes mental peace and the ability to cope with stress.”