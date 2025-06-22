Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Yoga essential to combat stress: Collector
“Changing Lifestyles and work-related stress are leading to various health problems, and to prevent these, everyone should incorporate yoga into their daily routine,”
Wanaparthy: “Changing Lifestyles and work-related stress are leading to various health problems, and to prevent these, everyone should incorporate yoga into their daily routine,” suggested district collector Adarsh Surabhi. On Saturday, he participated in a yoga programme organised by the AYUSH department at the Marrikunta Tribal Welfare School.
The Collector, officials, and students participated in yoga session led by District Yoga General Secretary Suguna.
On this occasion, the Collector stated that in today’s mechanical lifestyle, people are prone to many health issues. “Practicing yoga daily can help overcome these and lead to a healthy life. He emphasized that yoga was an integral part of life for our ancestors in ancient India.
He explained that June 21 was chosen for Yoga Day because it is the longest day of the year in terms of sunlight. “Daily yoga,” he said, “not only improves physical health but also promotes mental peace and the ability to cope with stress.”