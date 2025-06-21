Yoga Vital for Health Amid Modern Lifestyle: Collector Adarsh Surabhi

Wanaparthi District: On Saturday, on the occasion of World Yoga Day, the Collector, officials and students participated in a yoga program organized by the AYUSH Department in the premises of the local Marrikunta Tribal Welfare School and practiced yoga.

District Yoga Chief Secretary Suguna conducted yoga practice.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that there are chances of many health problems arising while working in a mechanical life, and suggested that yoga should be done every day to overcome them and live in complete health.

He said that since ancient times, our ancestors in India have been doing yoga as a part of life, and in 2014, the Prime Minister of India made it a part of World Yoga Day on June 21. The reason for observing World Yoga Day on June 21 is that the sun's rays on June 21 are longer than other days.

He said that doing yoga every day gives the body health as well as mental peace and the ability to withstand stress.

Similarly, the youth should be careful not to fall prey to drugs. They pledged to inform the police immediately if they know that drugs are being sold or used anywhere, and everyone should work towards eradicating drugs.

Additional Collector Revenue G Venkateswarlu, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Srinivasulu, Youth Sports Officer Sudheer Reddy, Yoga Secretary Suguna, AYUSH Department Dr. Manjushri, Dr. Omar Ali, Dr. Jyoti, district officials, students and others participated in this yoga program.