Young India the driving force of nation-building, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasised the pivotal role of India’s youth in national development, outlining a series of initiatives launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower young people and strengthen the country’s sports ecosystem.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, in the national capital, the Minister noted that India has the world’s largest youth population, and the Central Government has introduced multiple schemes to involve them in shaping the nation’s future. From school-level fitness programmes to preparing athletes for the Olympic Games, the government is working to nurture talent and instil fitness habits among the younger generation.

He highlighted the Fit India Movement, which has seen over five lakh schools register, with Fit India Week celebrated in 3.57 lakh schools. The initiative also extends to society at large, with the ‘Sunday on Cycle’ programme witnessing participation from 15.84 lakh people across 1.4 lakh locations. Prime Minister Modi himself praised the programme in his 128th Mann Ki Baat address.

Kishan Reddy underscored the government’s efforts to promote traditional sports through the Khelo India programme, now active in 792 districts. Rural athletes are being identified and trained under the Athlete Development Programme, which provides an eight-year structured training plan with financial support of Rs 6.28 lakh per athlete annually.

The minister also pointed to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), introduced in 2014, which has boosted India’s medal tally in global competitions. He recalled Neeraj Chopra’s historic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and India’s impressive haul of 29 medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. He added that preparations are underway for India’s ambitious bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036.

On infrastructure, Kishan Reddy said that since 2014, the government has undertaken 350 projects with an investment of Rs 3,181 crore to strengthen sports facilities nationwide. He also mentioned the introduction of the National Sports Governance Act in 2025, aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in sports administration.

The minister highlighted the new draft of the National Youth Policy, designed to develop youth as innovators and leaders, and the ‘One Corporate One Sport’ CSR model, which encourages private sector participation in nurturing talent.

He also referred to the launch of the Mera Yuva Bharat platform on National Unity Day, which has already registered 2.06 crore young people.

Through the National Service Scheme (NSS), nearly four million volunteers from 19,000 schools and 11,000 colleges are engaged in awareness and development activities across the country.

Kishan Reddy reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s vision that national development can only be achieved by uplifting all sections of society--youth, farmers, women, and the poor--ensuring India’s progress towards becoming a developed nation.