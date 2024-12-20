Youth Cong dais for future leaders: Mohan Reddy

Nalgonda: “Youth Congress is the foundation for emerging as a leader in the Party,” said Nalgonda Town Con-gress Party President Gummula Mohan Reddy and Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy.

A felicitation programme was organised on Thursday at a hotel in the town for the newly elected Youth Congress committee from the Nalgonda constituency. Speaking as chief guests at the event, they emphasised that many leaders who worked in the Youth Congress have grown to occupy prom-inent positions in the Party.

They highlighted that Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also began his career in Youth Congress and later held several key positions in the party. They urged Youth Congress leaders and workers to take the government’s development and welfare schemes to the people and support the govern-ment.

The leaders affirmed that the Youth Congress would also be given significant importance in the up-coming elections.

For the upcoming local body elections, they urged Youth Congress members to work with dedica-tion, focusing on ensuring the party candidates’ victory.

Later, newly elected Youth Congress leaders were honoured, including Nalgonda constituency presi-dent Mamidi Karthik, Town president Gali Nagaraju, Jahangir Baba, Mandal president KVR Satish, and others.