Youth dies in roof collapse in Hyderabad

A youngster succumbed to severe injuries and his mother is undergoing treatment after a portion of the wall collapsed on their house roof on Sunday night at Mangalhat.

The incident occurred due to the heavy rains accompanied by strong winds that lashed the city. The deceased was identified as Inder Singh.

According to the police, Inder Singh was asleep in his tin-roof house along with his mother and siblings when the incident took place. The tin-roof collapsed on Inder when a concrete structure of adjacent building fell on their house. Inder and his mother were shifted to a hospital where the youngster was declared brought dead.

The Mangalhat police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim's family on behalf of GHMC and also assured the woman a proper treatment. Mangalhat along with some areas in the Old City witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall for Telangana in the next 48 hours.