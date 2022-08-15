Youth held for online harassment of TT player Naina Jaiswal

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police arrested a youth for online harassment of noted table tennis player Naina Jaiswal. The Cyber Crime Police arrested the youth identified as Srikanth, a resident of Siddipet. The arrest came three days after Naina's father lodged a complaint with Central Crime Station (CCS). The Siddipet police had earlier summoned the youth for making objectionable comments about Naina on social media platforms.

The police had given him the counselling and since he did not mend his way, he was arrested on a complaint by the player's father. Ashwini Jaiswal complained that his 22-year-old daughter was being harassed and stalked by a person on Instagram. The police had registered a case under Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 354D (Stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused had been posting objectionable comments under Naina's posts on Facebook. After the user's profile was blocked, he began posting comments under Naina's Instagram posts. As the user continued to harass the player by opening new accounts after being blocked, Naina's father approached the police seeking action against the stalker. The TT player also lodged a complaint in February 2020, that her Facebook page had been hacked.