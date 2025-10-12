Youth killed in US: Govt announces ex gratia of Rs 5 L

Hyderabad: MinistersSridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman Kumar paid their respects to the mortal remains of Pole Chandrasekhar, who tragically lost his life in a recent shooting incident in the United States.

The Ministers visited his residence at Teachers Colony, BN Reddy division, Hyderabad on Saturday to offer condolences and express their deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

They assured the family of all possible support from the government, urging them to stay strong during this difficult time. On behalf of the State government, an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh was announced for the family.

The Ministers also assured that employment opportunities would be provided to the deceased’s brothers as per their qualifications, either in the private sector or through outsourcing channels.

The victim, 28-year-old Pole Chandrasekhar, relocated to the United States in 2023 to earn his master’s degree at the University of North Texas. After finishing his studies, he was reportedly working part-time at a gas station in Denton to sustain himself while looking for full-time work. Unfortunately, an unidentified attacker fired shots at the gas station, resulting in his immediate death.