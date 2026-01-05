Youth power key for developed India, avers Tripura Governor

Hyderabad: Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy emphasised the pivotal role of youth in shaping India’s destiny.

Addressing the 44th Telangana State Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday, he highlighted that over the past seven decades, India has advanced in multiple fields, with the intellectual strength of its young generation driving economic growth and positioning the nation toward global leadership.

Reddy underscored that the challenges of the 21st century--ranging from technological shifts to social obstacles--can only be overcome through the active participation of youth. He noted that while many countries struggle with peace, fraternity and unity, India continues to thrive due to its enduring cultural, familial and moral values. These values, he said, form the foundation for sustainable development and collective progress.

Turning to national security, Reddy cautioned that modern warfare is no longer confined to physical battles. Instead, it manifests in psychological conflicts, biowarfare and the menace of drugs and intoxicants that threaten to weaken society from within.

He stressed that organisations like ABVP, rooted in nationalism and dedicated to the nation’s dharma, play a crucial role in mobilizing student power to counter such threats and strengthen the country.

He further called for reforms in the education system, urging that it blend India’s rich heritage with contemporary advancements. According to him, this integration is essential to transform India into a “Vishwaguru”—a global teacher and guide. The responsibility of this transformation, he asserted, rests squarely on the shoulders of today’s students, who must rise to the occasion with determination and vision.

The Governor reminded the gathering that the future of India lies in the hands of its youth. By embracing cultural values, resisting destructive influences, and contributing to national progress, students can ensure that India not only secures its place among the world’s leading nations but also inspires others through its example of unity, resilience, and wisdom.