Youth protest against CAA, NRC in Warangal

Warangal: A large number of youth led by the NSUI and other organisations took out a rally here on Saturday, in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Citizen Register (NRC).

The protestors raised slogans against the act, calling it as anti-people and a threat to the constitutional spirit of the nation. The rally took off from the polytechnic college in Warangal and went on till Raipura.

NSUI district president Ashwin Rathod said the situation in the country demands all the youth to unite and oppose the Central Government's bid to deny the constitutional rights of the people.

He said that the act must be opposed because it is bound to create a divide between the citizens. It bestows power to the religious politics by violating human rights and helps the attempts of vested interests in creating a 'Hindu – Raj', he added.

"The CAA completely ignores article 14 of the Constitution that gives equal rights to the citizens irrespective of caste or creed," Youth Congress Warangal West Constituency president Thota Pavan said, referring to the nationwide opposition to the act. It's high time that the Centre rethink about the act before going ahead and implementing the act. Activists of Jamiat E Ulama E Hind were also present.