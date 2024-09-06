Youths, children raring for Ganesh festivities

Karimnagar: The Vinayaka Chavithi festival is set to begin with religious festivity and gaiety, Devotees and Ganesh Utsava Committees are enthusiastically making plans to organise Vinayaka Navaratri celebrations in the entire district. Huge idols set up during Navratri festivals are ready for sale in different forms. The youth and the residents of the colonies are engrossed in cheering for the Lord Ganesha idols in their own homes.

In the Karimnagar rural areas of Thigala Guttapalli, manakondoor, Bommakal, Kothapalli, Jyotinagar, Ramanagar and Rekurti area of the city, Rajasthani families have been making idols ranging from huge to ordinary idols for four months. As the festival approaches, the making of the idols has gained more momentum.

Youths and Bhakta mandals will show enthusiasm to install more idols. Vigneshwara idols in more than 80 designs are hand crafted by artisans. Small idol halls are also ready in the market to make a mark in organizations. Pavilions are being set up in the streets to honour Ganesha idols. Devotees planning to perform the celebrations grandly and mandapams are being beautifully decorated with canopies and shamianas. The nights are illuminated with colorful lights.

For Navratri, the biggest mandapans are beautifully designed in various shapes at Tower Circle in Karimnagar, at Boyawada Ravichettu, Gandhi Road Ganj area etc. Huge Ganeshas are worshiped in these areas.

As the passion for Ganesha festival is increasing, not only the youth but also the children are excited to organise Ganesh Navratri celebrations in their villages. In the areas where Marwadi families live, especially in Sircilla district, there is a large number of Peddapalli workers, Jagtial textile workers are making arrangements to collect subscriptions on behalf of their respective communities.

Speaking to Hans India Dhannaram, an idol trader said that the idols are first moulded and made of state Paris coconut fiber, but this time due to a steep rise in rates, they are using bringing plaster of Paris to make the idols, it is very harmful and causes a lot of damage to the environment.