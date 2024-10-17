Youths told to hone their skills

Warangal: “The State Government aims to make Telangana a sports hub by promoting sports, discovering hidden talent and providing them with training and support,” Hanumakonda District Collector P Pravinya said. She and Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha flagged off the CM Cup 2024 torch rally at the Thousand Pillars Temple on Wednesday. The rally ended at the Hanumakonda district collectorate.

Pravinya said the CM Cup aims to transform the sports landscape by focusing on young athletes from remote villages. It provides the right platform for the youngsters to hone their talent and propel themselves to the international stage, she added.

Amber Kishore Jha called upon youth to make use of the CM Cup to showcase their talent. Additional Collector Venkat Reddy District Youth and Sports Officer G Ashok Kumar, Olympic Association district president Md. Azeez Khan, Sports Authority of Telangana officials AN Gokul, Madhu, Ratan Bose, State Athletic Association secretary Sarangapani, district president Errabelli Varada Rajeshwar Rao and Badminton district association secretary P Ramesh Reddy were among others present.

Earlier, Warangal District Collector Satya Sarada who launched the CM Cup torch rally at Pochamma Maidan said the initiative will help the development of sports in the State. She handed over the torch to Hanumakonda District Collector P Pravinya at Thousand Pillars Temple.