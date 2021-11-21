YS Jagan, KCR meets at a wedding event of Pocharam Srinivas Reddy's granddaughter in Hyderabad

Telangana CM KCR and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan had met in Hyderabad on Sunday at Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy's granddaughter's wedding. This is the first time that the two chief ministers of the Telugu states have met after the water dispute. The duo spoke for a while on the occasion.



Meanwhile, Telangana Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy's granddaughter Snigdha Reddy's wedding with OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy's son Rohit Reddy was solemnized on Sunday at VNR Farms. Apart from the Chief Ministers, several leaders and ministers from both the states also attended the wedding.

It is known that in recent times, Telangana ministers have been making harsh remarks against CM Jagan while Andhra Pradesh ministers are also giving counters on this. On the water dispute, however, there is a war of letters between governments.