YS Viveka murder: Telangana High Court reserves verdict on YS Avinash Reddy petition

A crucial development took place today in the petition filed by MP Avinash Reddy on the subject of CBI investigation in the Viveka case. After the arguments of both sides ended on Monday, thereserved the verdict.



The High Court directed the investigating agency not to take any action against Avinash Reddy till the final verdict is given. Meanwhile, Avinash's lawyer requested the High Court to order him not to attend the CBI inquiry tomorrow (Tuesday) in the background of the Parliament meetings.

YS Avinash Reddy in his petition alleged that CBI is behind Sunitha's petition and opined CBI is not investigating the role of Viveka's son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy and Viveka's second wife Shamim. Avinash's lawyer appealed to conduct an investigation keeping in mind all aspects.

The CBI has submitted the diary of Viveka's murder case to the court in a sealed cover. Statements of 35 witnesses, ten documents and hard disks were submitted to the court.