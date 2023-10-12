YSRTP likely to go alone in Telangana elections, Sharmila to hold crucial meeting today

YSRTP president Sharmila, who had previously made efforts for an alliance with the Congress, is now reportedly planning to contest alone. It is likely that YSRTP would contest in 100 seats across Telangana.



There are speculations that Sharmila may contest from two seats, Miryalaguda and Paleru while her mother, Vijayamma, is likely to contest from the Secunderabad constituency.

The names of several candidates for various constituencies have apparently been finalized, including Pitta Ramreddy from Suryapet, Gudipalli Kavitha from Sattupalli, Satyavati from Bodhan, Arjun Reddy from Kalvakurthi, Venkateswara Reddy from Vanaparthi, Shanti Kumar from Narsampet, Anil Kumar from Adilabad and senior leader Gattu Ramachandra Rao from Amberpet

However, Sharmila will hold a key meeting on Thursday to finalise the candidates, and after the meeting. Party sources also mentioned that the party manifesto will be finalized in the coming days.