YV Subba Reddy lays foundation stone for Tirumala temple in Karimnagar

The foundation stone of the Tirumala temple to be built under the aegis of TTD in Karimnagar was laid on Wednesday. Minister Gangula Kamalakar and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the temple. Meanwhile, TTD priests performed special pooja on the occasion of foundation stone laying of the temple.



Earlier, Vishvaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachana, Agni Pranayam, Kumbharadhana, special homams, Sankhuvuku and Abhishekam programs were conducted. Later they laid the foundation stone of Srivari temple with Veda mantras.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gangula Kamalakar conveyed special thanks to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who is supporting the construction of TTD temple and thanked Telangana Chief Minister KCR for granting 10 acres of land for the temple. He said that they are fortunate to be able to participate in the construction of the temple.

Later, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that Sarvakainkakaryas will be held in Karimnagar as in Tirumala. On behalf of TTD there will be priests, staff, prasadam and milk etc. He extended greetings to the people of Karimnagar and Telangana.