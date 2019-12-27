Zaheerabad: Ban on rallies sans police nod
Zaheerabad: DSP Ganesh Jhadev appealed to people's representatives and political leaders not to take out rallies or public meetings without taking prior permissions. While speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that Police Act 30 was in force. "Action would be taken against those who violate the rules," he warned.
