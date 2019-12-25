Zaheerabad: Official warns against illegal cotton purchases
Zaheerabad: The selection grade secretary of Agriculture Market Committee, Damodar, has warned that action would be taken against persons who purchase cotton from farmers by violating the regulations.
Some buyers are purchasing the cotton without taking proper permissions from the government. When an issue of buyers allegedly purchasing cotton on the road of Jharasangam came up, Damodar said that such issues must be taken to the notice of the officials.
24 Dec 2019 2:55 PM GMT