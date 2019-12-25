Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Zaheerabad: Official warns against illegal cotton purchases

Zaheerabad: Official warns against illegal cotton purchases
Highlights

The selection grade secretary of Agriculture Market Committee, Damodar, has warned that action would be taken against persons who purchase cotton from...

Zaheerabad: The selection grade secretary of Agriculture Market Committee, Damodar, has warned that action would be taken against persons who purchase cotton from farmers by violating the regulations.

Some buyers are purchasing the cotton without taking proper permissions from the government. When an issue of buyers allegedly purchasing cotton on the road of Jharasangam came up, Damodar said that such issues must be taken to the notice of the officials.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top