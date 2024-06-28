ZP Chairperson Saritha along with MLA Vijayudu participated in Retirement function

Gadwal: The ZP Chairperson Saritha along with Alampur MLA Vijayudu, attended a retirement function to honor E. Raju's service as Mandal Education Officer. Saritha emphasized the importance of such ceremonies in recognizing and appreciating the dedicated professional contributions of individuals like E. Raju. The event likely included principals, teachers, and members of the Congress party, all coming together to celebrate and acknowledge Raju's career achievements.

Vijayudu was the chief guest.. Saritha later said that to honor and thank an individual for his service to a particular profession, a retirement function is usually held as part of the ceremony, recognizing the admirable professional performance that person has performed over the years. Saritha said that their services should be provided as an effort to work for the development of the job...

Principals, teachers, Congress party leaders were participated in this program.