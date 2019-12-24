Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

ZP funds for better performing villages

ZP funds for better performing villages
Highlights

Vikarabad district ZP chairperson Sunitha Mahender Reddy visited several villages of Daultabadmandal and inaugurated several developmental works on...

Kodangal: Vikarabad district ZP chairperson Sunitha Mahender Reddy visited several villages of Daultabadmandal and inaugurated several developmental works on Monday.

During her visit to Kuppagiri village, she inaugurated Mission Bhagirath water tank and participated in 'Haritha Haram' programme. Then she reached Sultanpur village via Mamidikunta road and Yanki Thanda road and started road laying works. She, then, visited Gundepally village and inaugurated a community hall.

Speaking to media at Gundepally, Sunitha said that the villages which have completed 100 per cent toilets and water harvesting pits would get Rs 10 lakh ZP funds. She advised villagers to avoid using plastic and urged them to cooperate in plastic ban. Local MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, MPP Vijay Kumar, ZPTC KotlaMahipal accompanied her during her visit.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party...
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...


Top