ZP funds for better performing villages

Kodangal: Vikarabad district ZP chairperson Sunitha Mahender Reddy visited several villages of Daultabadmandal and inaugurated several developmental works on Monday.

During her visit to Kuppagiri village, she inaugurated Mission Bhagirath water tank and participated in 'Haritha Haram' programme. Then she reached Sultanpur village via Mamidikunta road and Yanki Thanda road and started road laying works. She, then, visited Gundepally village and inaugurated a community hall.

Speaking to media at Gundepally, Sunitha said that the villages which have completed 100 per cent toilets and water harvesting pits would get Rs 10 lakh ZP funds. She advised villagers to avoid using plastic and urged them to cooperate in plastic ban. Local MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, MPP Vijay Kumar, ZPTC KotlaMahipal accompanied her during her visit.