ZP General Assembly on 25th : ZP CEO Deva Sahayam

Nagarkurnool: Zilla Praja Parishad all-member meeting will be held on 25th of this month, said ZP CEO Deva Sahayam.

Chief Executive Officer of Nagar Kurnool Zilla Parishad Deva Sahayam said that the District Sarva Sabha meeting will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday morning at the SJR function hall in the district center under the chairmanship of Zilla Praja Parishad chairperson.

He asked the members and district level officials to attend the meeting on time with complete and comprehensive information about the development works related to their departments.