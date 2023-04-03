ZPTC P Avinash Reddy announces `70 lakh for Keshavguda Panchayat

RANGAREDDY: ZPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy has announced an allocation of Rs. 70 lakhs for the all-round development of Keshavguda panchayat. Speaking at the inauguration of the construction work of internal CC roads at Keshavguda on Sunday, he highlighted the government's commitment to the development of rural areas and improving the living conditions of people in these areas.

He praised the initiatives of former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy, who established new panchayats for the development of every village in the State, including Keshavguda Panchayat. He also thanked Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, MP Ranjith Reddy, and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Thigala Anita Reddy for their cooperation towards the development of the panchayat.

Out of the allocated funds, around Rs 30 lakhs have been earmarked for the construction of internal CC roads, while another Rs 35 lakhs will be used for other works such as underground drainage works. The construction work of internal CC roads at Keshavguda is being funded with Rs 10 lakh Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) funds.

MPTC Madhusudhan Reddy, former sub sarpanch Oggu Rajaiah, ward members, and leaders Ramdev Yadav and others also participated in the event.