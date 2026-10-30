Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Uttar Pradesh
News

'Angad Ka Pair': Shah Says BJP Cannot Be Dislodged; Akhilesh Retorts, 'Bahut Der Kar Di Meherban'

In Short

He said the BJP government was like “Angad Ka Pair” (feet of Angad) which cannot be moved so easily.

Samajwadi Party Chief said Akhilesh Yadav
X

Samajwadi Party Chief said Akhilesh Yadav 

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Setting the tone for the upcoming Assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, the Union Home Minister on Friday said that the BJP was in for a hat trick and Yogi would be back in power for the third consecutive time. He said soon after coming to power, the government would implement the Uniform Civil Code as it had done in Goa, Uttarakhand and other states.

He said the BJP government was like “Angad Ka Pair” (feet of Angad) which cannot be moved so easily. "Akhilesh Babu, mark my words, your party will not form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the next 30 years. The people will not forgive even your third generation," Shah said.

Reacting to this, the Samajwadi Party Chief said Akhilesh Yadav said, "Badi der kar di meherban aate-aate (It took you so long to arrive)." The original word of this song was not meherban. It was huzoor. When pointed out by a scribe, Akhilesh said, “Don’t make me say Huzoor. Meherban is good enough.

Calling UCC something that is not worth implementing, Akhilesh quipped, saying that the timing of the promise was not correct. He said that the government did nothing so far, though in power and it was raising the issue just before the elections.

In another jibe, Akhilesh referred to the recent decision of the Yogi government regarding eligibility for government jobs, which bars candidates associated with organisations advocating a change in the "established social order" through violent means. He said, "Those who are going to become unemployed are the very people making such laws and taking these decisions."

On the other hand, Shah said the BJP in Uttar Pradesh could not be dislodged as the government has firmly established itself in the state.

Referring to the events of October 30, 1990, when police opened fire on kar sevaks in Ayodhya, when Mulayam Singh Yadav was the CM, Shah said, "I want to ask them, on what grounds do they talk about forming a government? They ordered firing on Ram devotees, while we have built the Ram temple," he said. People have not forgotten that incident yet, he said.

On the issue of Vote Chori, Shah said it was like a team blaming the umpire after losing the game. The BJP is ready for a discussion in Parliament. He said the government was ready to convene a special session. We are ready to answer every question. Let there be a discussion in Parliament, he said.

This meeting has made it clear that the issue of UCC will be one of the main poll planks in UP. The opposition will try to harp heavily on the Vote Chori, Chanda Chori, law and order situation, and the latest guidelines of the government making it compulsory for background checks of candidates for government jobs.

Gowri V
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gowri V

[email protected]

A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

Tags

Amit ShahAkhilesh YadavUttar Pradesh Assembly ElectionsUniform Civil CodeBJP Politics
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X