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Azad hails Jamia protest, slams UP govt over job restrictions
In Short
Azad Samaj Party chief and MP, Chandrashekhar Azad, on Friday congratulated Jamia Millia Islamia students on the re-establishment of their students’ union, crediting sustained student protests for paving the way for elections at the premier university.
Lucknow: Azad Samaj Party chief and MP, Chandrashekhar Azad, on Friday congratulated Jamia Millia Islamia students on the re-establishment of their students’ union, crediting sustained student protests for paving the way for elections at the premier university.
Azad also took the opportunity to criticise the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over its decision to deny government jobs to individuals allegedly accused of seeking ‘regime change through violent means,’ claiming that the move was aimed at suppressing young people and their protests.
Speaking to IANS, Azad said the restoration of the students’ union was the outcome of persistent struggle and congratulated students for their efforts in securing the opportunity to hold elections.
“It is the result of a struggle. I congratulate the students of Jamia, my young friends, brothers and sisters, for their persistent struggle. It is because of their efforts that the administration opened the path for these elections,” he said.
Azad also referred to the student movement at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), saying that the protests there had helped pave the way for similar developments elsewhere. He said such movements inspired students at other institutions to raise their voices and press for their rights.
“When a struggle takes place, it serves as an inspiration to others. That is what happened here,” he said, while congratulating the young candidates who would contest the Jamia students’ union elections.
Commenting on the BJP government’s reported move in Uttar Pradesh, concerning government employment for those accused of seeking “regime change”, Azad claimed that the decision reflected the government’s fear of young people and their growing protests.
“This is a scared move by a scared government,” he said.
Azad said that the youth and unemployed were among the most active groups participating in protests and alleged that the government was attempting to weaken their movements by invoking the law.
“They want to suppress the protests through legal means. They are hiding behind the law. The youth and unemployed are protesting the most. They are trying to suppress the youth. They are trying to suppress the movement,” Azad said.
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