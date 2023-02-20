YS Jagan directs leaders to take social justice followed by YSRCP into public

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy commented that social justice is being implemented like never before. Jagan met with YSRCP MLC candidates. Speaking on this occasion, Jagan said that 18 MLC candidates have been finalized on behalf of the party regarding local bodies, MLA quota and governor quota and explained that 14 of them belong to SC, ST, BC and minority groups.

Chief Minister YS Jagan suggested that the MLC candidates should be active and commented that they are providing welfare schemes to the beneficiaries without any place for corruption.

He explained that revolutionary changes have been brought in the fields of education, agriculture and health and advised the leaders to take the social justice followed by the government into public. He clarified that the difference between the current YSRCP government and the past government should be explained to the people.