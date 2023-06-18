Live
- OTT: ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ locks premiere date
Highlights
The critically acclaimed web series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” is getting a sequel titled “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story,” which will be directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani and will focus on the infamous stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi.
Today, Sony LIV announced the premiere date of “Scam 2003” on their social media handles, revealing that the series will hit small screens on September 2, 2023. An announcement video has also been released. Gagan Dev Riar will portray Telgi in this highly-anticipated series, which is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT.
