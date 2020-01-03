Top 5 Binge-watch Worthy Indian Web Series In 2020

OTT platforms are on the rise and there is an exponential growth seen in web series. While international market have literally spammed online streaming apps with both old classics and new web series, Indian makers too are trying to catching up in terms of delivering quality content. And guess what, if you are still happy watching a ten year old episode of friends or big bang, it's time to move on. Yes. I agree that there are classics like Friends, Baywatch which we all like to watch again and again. But don't you think time to see what others have to offer? And something that's made by own our filmmakers? If you are not really sure which one to watch first. Here's my list to make your life easier. Shall we begin? Here you go, top 5 Binge-watch Worthy Indian Web series to watch in 2020.

Crimnal Justice on Hot Star





Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathy and Jackie Shroff will seen in the Indian remake of the hit British show by the same name. The show revolves around bureaucracy and corruption. The ensemble cast is reason enough for you to watch the show.



Halala on Ullu





This series on Ullu features veteran actress Neelima Azeem. Halala is all about struggles of Muslim women in the triple talaq era.



Mirzapur Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video





The first part of Mirzapur was a massive hit and was being much discussee on social media circles. The most watched Mirzapur will be back in season 2. The series has an impressive cast featuring Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi who delivered mind blowing performances in the first part. In fact, Amazon prime viewers are looking forward to Mirazapur Season 2.



Leila on Netflix





This series is not there yet but is all set to arrive in June. However, it has created quite an impression much before its release. The star actor will be the highlight who is Huma Qureshi. This is one of the most awaited series as it is helmed by none other than filmmaker Deepa Mehta who has delivered some fantastic women-oriented movies earlier.



Bard of Blood on Netflix





Bard of blood is based on a 2015 novel authored by Bilal Siddiqi and revolves around the life of an ex-spy. The trailer is interesting. I am sure if I tell you who's producing the project, you will put this on your must watch list as they wouldn't invest in a project for nothing. Bard of Blood which stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

