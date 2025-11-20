US President Donald Trump, who had fought against the Epstein files release for several months, confirmed this weekend that Trump signing Epstein bill Transparency Act, a bill that would force his administration to publish all documents in a “searchable and downloadable format.” The decision to sign the bill after several months of resistance came amid increasing pressure from Epstein’s victims and members of Trump’s own party. In signing the bill, Trump claimed the move was being taken by Democrats in an attempt to distract from the achievements of his administration.

“Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES,” Trump said in a social media post.

Trump also claimed in the post that the Epstein scandal revelation had been used by Democrats “to distract from our AMAZING victories,” and that it had affected the Democrats more than it had the Republican Party.

Trump’s move, which reversed his position on Epstein documents bill from the previous weekend, was a surprise to many in Washington after months of Trump fighting the bill. The president’s decision cleared the way for a quick passage of the bill through Congress, one of the many exemplifications of bipartisan agreement in recent times. The House of Representatives suggested 427 – 1 in favor of the bill, after which the Senate passed it by amicable concurrence.

Under the new law, the Justice Department must disclose all Epstein files within the next 30 days. Epstein scandal investigation must also be presented in a downloadable format. While the bill allows for redactions to protect the victims of Epstein and any ongoing investigations, it states that such information could not be hidden for reasons of “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.”



