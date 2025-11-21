US–Backed Trump Peace Plan for Ukraine Faces Pushback Over Big Concessions

A controversial Trump peace plan for Ukraine is stirring up a storm. The U.S. has floated a draft 28-point proposal that asks Ukraine to make big concessions, including giving up parts of the Donbas region, recognizing Russian control over Crimea, and limiting its army.





In return, Ukraine would get security guarantees from the U.S. But many analysts say the deal heavily favors Russia, and could leave Ukraine vulnerable in any future Russia–Ukraine conflict.





European leaders are not happy. Some say they weren’t even consulted while the plan was being drawn up. France’s foreign minister warned that peace shouldn’t mean “capitulation.” And EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stressed that any real peace negotiations must include both Ukrainians and Europeans.





In Kyiv, President Zelenskyy is walking a careful line. He says he received the draft and is ready for “constructive, honest and fast” talks with the U.S. But some in Ukraine strongly reject making these territorial sacrifices.





At its core, this is big foreign policy news, it affects US–Ukraine relations, raises deep geopolitical tensions, and could reshape international relations in Europe. Some diplomats warn that if Ukraine gives up too much, the peace would be fragile, and the country’s future security could be at risk.