Two state-of-the-art mobile medical vans inaugurated

Vijayawada: With the motto “Better Health, Happier Life, Higher Productivity,” Vijayawada West MLA Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) has set an ambitious goal to transform Vijayawada West into a model constituency in medical services. As part of this vision, M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice-President of India, on Sunday inaugurated two state-of-the-art mobile medical vans under the “Sujana Health on Wheels” programme, implemented through the Sujana Foundation at a cost of Rs 1.35 crore.

The two advanced medical vans have been designed to deliver quality healthcare at the doorstep. The first van is equipped with a senior doctor’s chamber, examination room, blood laboratory and a pharmacy providing free medicines. The second van functions as a mobile diagnostic hub, fitted with modern equipment including X-ray, ECG and 2D Echo facilities. These vans will conduct special medical camps in coordination with local Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs).

Patients requiring advanced care will be referred to Vijayawada Government General Hospital, Mangalagiri NRI Hospital and other private hospitals, with a dedicated “Coordinator on Duty” appointed to assist patients. Venkaiah Naidu appreciated Sujana Chowdary for independently designing and implementing welfare programmes and stressed that healthcare should focus on prevention as much as treatment. Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan, BJP State president PVN Madhav, Janasena NTR District president Samineni Udaya Bhanu, BJP NTRDistrict president Adluri Sriram, other NDA leaders, and residents of Vijayawada West.