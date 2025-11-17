Washington Watch: Epstein Files Vote Approaches as US–Venezuela Strains Intensify

It’s just one of President Trump’s full plates this week. He’s dealing with a gamut of crises this week, including from the widespread economic anxiety throughout the country and a high-stakes feud with GOP internal rift. Marjorie Taylor Greene, to the possible escalation of military operations in Venezuela.

CNN’s Betsy Klein has more.

President Trump dismisses Rep. Greene’s safety concerns

The President yesterday gave an unfiltered assessment of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s safety amid the fallout from their public feud, after the Georgia Republican said threats to her family were rising.

“I don’t think her life is in danger. … Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her,” Trump told reporters in Florida before he boarded the plane to Washington. He derided the Georgia Republican by the nickname, “Marjorie Taylor Greene feud.”

Trump’s comments came after Greene vented her outrage earlier that morning on CNN’s “State of the Union,” speaking on the effects of the President’s recent comments about her.

“The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor, and that is so extremely wrong,” Greene said. “I am so concerned. Those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”

It’s looking to be a very busy day in Washington after an especially eventful weekend.

Late Sunday night, President Trump signaled his wish to put behind him the controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein files. The President is now encouraging House Republicans to vote to release the Trump Epstein documents and move on from the issue, which he called a “Democrat Hoax,” representing a clear reversal from his longstanding position.

This comes just as the House was set to consider a bill this week to make the Epstein files public.