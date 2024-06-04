1, 047 employees deputed for counting of votes

Guntur: District collector M Venugopal Reddy said the district administration has made all the necessary arrangements for counting of votes to be held at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Tuesday. He reviewed the arrangements for counting of votes at ANU on Monday. Addressing media at ANU, he said as many as 1, 047 employees have been deputed for counting of votes for seven Assembly constituencies and Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.

He said they have conducted training classes to the counting staff twice so far and added that they will conduct the training classes again on Tuesday and allot the tables through the randomisation.

He said they have issued ID cards to the counting agents as per EC guidelines and added that they have set up 14 tables for every Assembly constituency and another 14 tables for Lok Sabha constituency for counting. He further said that they have set up another 14 tables for counting of postal ballots for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.

He said postal ballots counting will start at 8 am, and votes polled in EVMs will start at 8.30 am. He said Tadikonda Assembly constituency results are likely to be announced at the earliest. He said a three-layer security system was set up at ANU on the occasion of counting of votes and CCTV cameras were set up. He said Section-144 was already imposed in the district. Traffic will be diverted on the occasion of counting of votes at ANU.