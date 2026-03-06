1 lakh TIDCO houses to be ready by Ugadi : Narayana

Vijayawada: Municipal administration minister P Narayana on Thursday announced in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly that one lakh TIDCO Housing Scheme houses will be ready by Ugadi.

Presenting municipal budget grants of Rs 14,538 crore, the minister said that though construction of five lakh TIDCO houses had been initiated earlier, the number was reduced to 2.65 lakh after the YSRCP came to power. He alleged that bills were cleared without completing construction, causing hardship to beneficiaries. He stated that a Rs 4,451 crore loan has now been sanctioned by HUDCO to speed up completion.

Narayana said urban population in the state currently stands at 36% and is projected to reach 60 per cent by 2047, adding that infrastructure planning is being aligned accordingly. He said the government is prioritising garbage collection and management, water reuse, housing, roads, hospitals and crematorium facilities.

At present, 2,100 MLD of drinking water is being supplied to cities and towns, he said, adding that legacy waste in dumping yards across the state is being cleared and all dumping yards will be made clean by June.

The minister said 205 Anna canteens have been established in hygienic conditions, serving 3.07 crore breakfasts, 3.64 crore lunches and 1.59 crore dinners so far. He announced that 75 additional canteens will be opened in rural areas.

He stated that building permissions have been simplified through a single-window system for departmental NOCs. Alleging irregularities during the YSRCP regime, Narayana claimed that a TDR bond scam worth Rs 691 crore occurred in Tanuku and Rs 147 crore in Tirupati, adding that the issue would be addressed after a vigilance inquiry.

Criticising the three-capital proposal, the minister accused the YSRCP of damaging the development of Amaravati. He said that after the NDA alliance government assumed office, pending contractor bills were cleared, fresh tenders were called and works resumed. Construction activity has accelerated after the monsoon, he said, adding that major works would be completed within three years. Buildings for MLAs, MLCs and All India Service officers will be finished this month, while other officers’ buildings will be completed within two months.

The minister further alleged that Rs 3,500 crore collected as municipal taxes was diverted during the previous regime. He said the present government has ensured that tax revenues are spent within respective municipalities.

Narayana also announced that metro rail works in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada will commence soon. The Assembly later approved the municipal budget grants.